The FDA has approved a new drug in the fight against AIDS
Published December 23, 2021 at 2:10 AM PST
The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first injectable medication for HIV prevention. Health advocates say it could be a game changer in protecting people against AIDS
Jason Beaubien is NPR's Global Health and Development Correspondent on the Science Desk.