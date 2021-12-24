© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing an outage with our Verdi transmitter. We are unable to reach the site at this time, but we hope to have an update the week of Dec. 20.

'American Baby' spotlights a mom and biological child's search for each other after closed adoption

Published December 24, 2021 at 9:20 AM PST

For the full article, click here.

We revisit host Peter O’Dowd’s conversation with journalist Gabrielle Glaser about her book “American Baby: A Mother, a Child, and the Shadow History of Adoption” from January.

The segment sparked a lot of listener responses, which we also will revisit. Click here for those responses.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.