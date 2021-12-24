© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing an outage with our Verdi transmitter. We are unable to reach the site at this time, but we hope to have an update the week of Dec. 20.

The political ramifications of Biden's response amid omicron surge

Published December 24, 2021 at 9:06 AM PST

President Biden acknowledged this week in an interview with ABC News that his administration has fallen short on COVID-19 testing as omicron sweeps the nation ahead of the busy holiday travel season.

Host Peter O’Dowd has a roundup on Biden’s response during the pandemic and other political news this week with ABC News political director Rick Klein.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.