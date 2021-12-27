© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing an outage with our Verdi transmitter. We are unable to reach the site at this time, but we hope to have an update the week of Dec. 20.

Bill of the Month: Instead of a $1,500 deductible, the charge was $500,000

By A Martínez,
Elisabeth RosenthalStephanie O'Neill
Published December 27, 2021 at 2:05 AM PST

When insurance firms wouldn't pay, a woman facing a large tab for her newborn's ICU treatment was given a chance to pay $45,843 a month for a year. The story changed when a reporter got on the line.

Copyright 2021 NPR

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
See stories by A Martínez
Elisabeth Rosenthal
Stephanie O'Neill
See stories by Stephanie O'Neill