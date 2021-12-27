© 2022 KUNR
We are experiencing an outage with our Verdi transmitter. We are unable to reach the site at this time, but we hope to have an update the week of Dec. 20.

Country singer Sturgill Simpson on his musical debt to the late great John Prine

Published December 27, 2021 at 9:20 AM PST

Singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson announced earlier this year that he had a serious vocal cord injury and was taking a break from performing.

We revisit host Peter O’Dowd’s conversation with Simpson about his musical mentor John Prine, who he pays tribute to on the album “Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows Vol. 2.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

