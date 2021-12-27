© 2022 KUNR
How singing can help bring back language, provide community for people with aphasia

Published December 27, 2021 at 10:52 AM PST

When someone suffers a brain injury and loses the ability to speak, read and communicate, typically after a stroke, that condition is known as aphasia. According to the National Aphasia Association, the condition affects more than 2 million Americans.

From member station KJZZ in Phoenix, Jill Ryan reports that one way to help bring back the language — and create a social community — is through singing.

