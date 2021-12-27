We are experiencing an outage with our Verdi transmitter. We are unable to reach the site at this time, but we hope to have an update the week of Dec. 20.
Negotiators in Vienna will try to revive the Iran nuclear agreement
Published December 27, 2021 at 2:05 AM PST
Iran has ramped up its program since the Trump administration abandoned the deal and reimposed sanctions. Negotiators meet for what could be a key phase of talks attempting to restart the agreement.
