We are experiencing an outage with our Verdi transmitter. We are unable to reach the site at this time, but we hope to have an update the week of Dec. 20.
Morning news brief
Published December 28, 2021 at 2:02 AM PST
The CDC cuts the recommended isolation time for COVID infections. Schools will usher in another new year defined by the pandemic. Winter Olympic officials put stringent COVID measures in place.
Copyright 2021 NPR
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.