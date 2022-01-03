What we know about the Jan. 6 rioters one year later

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with University of Chicago political scientist Robert Pape, who has pored over court documents over the past year to learn more about the Jan. 6 rioters.

He found that unlike other extremists he’s studied, most of the Jan. 6 rioters were older, employed, and few are members of hate groups. Most came from places where the white population is dropping.

