Breaking down the numbers behind disappointing employment growth, low unemployment rate

Published January 7, 2022 at 10:33 AM PST

The U.S. jobs report for December is out Friday, and the number of jobs added was way under the forecast. But the unemployment rate is down to 3.9%, a new pandemic low.

This data is from before the omicron-driven COVID-19 surge we’re currently in the midst of.

Mike Regan, senior editor of Bloomberg News, digs into the numbers.

