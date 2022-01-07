We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
News brief: COVID tests, vaccine mandate hearing, Jan. 6 events
Published January 7, 2022 at 2:14 AM PST
Rapid COVID-19 tests are in short supply and prices are increasing. The Supreme Court will review two of Biden's vaccine rules for workers. Not many Republicans attended Jan. 6 events on Capitol Hill.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.