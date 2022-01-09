Tips up: After some bumps, Colorado chairlift maker is on the upswing

News Brief

Most industries faced a slump at the beginning of the pandemic, and that includes chairlift manufacturers. But as skiers and snowboarders returned to resorts, the demand for chairlifts came back, too.

There are two main chairlift manufacturers in the U.S.: Doppelmayr USA, based in Salt Lake City, and Leitner-Poma of America, based in Grand Junction, Colo.

Daren Cole is president and CEO of the latter. The company struggled in 2020.

“Pretty much once the pandemic hit, I think it was March 19th, we saw a pretty abrupt slow down in business,” he said.

Customers delayed projects. New orders slowed. But now, he says, Leitner-Poma of America has a record number of orders to fill as ski resorts open, expand, and upgrade equipment.

“We pretty much have a full docket for 2022 summer,” he said.

He said projects range from major expansions at big resorts like Vail as well as smaller, independent operations all around the country.

Leitner is even eyeing growth into the urban sector, with a gondola/autonomous vehicle hybrid that can switch from being on a cable to cruising on the ground.