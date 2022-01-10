We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Choreographer Justin Peck helped to reimagine 'West Side Story' for the 21st century
Published January 10, 2022 at 2:12 AM PST
Six decades after the film "West Side Story" premiered, the legendary musical has been reimagined. Choreographer Justin Peck updated the dances of the original story.
Nationally renowned broadcast journalist Susan Stamberg is a special correspondent for NPR.