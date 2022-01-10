© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.

Developing a low-cost, patent-free vaccine for the world

Published January 10, 2022 at 9:20 AM PST
A researcher works on a vaccine against the new coronavirus COVID-19 at the Copenhagen's University research lab in Copenhagen, Denmark, on March 23, 2020. (Thibault Savary/AFP via Getty Images)
A researcher works on a vaccine against the new coronavirus COVID-19 at the Copenhagen's University research lab in Copenhagen, Denmark, on March 23, 2020. (Thibault Savary/AFP via Getty Images)

Vaccinating the world may seem like a lofty goal, but medical experts say it’s what we need to stop COVID-19 in its tracks.

Enter CORBEVAX. This low-cost, patent-free vaccine was developed by Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital, along with his colleague Maria Elena Bottazzi.

Hotez joins host Tonya Mosley to discuss the importance of vaccinating the world.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.