© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.

How attitudes among the fully vaccinated are shifting as omicron surges

Published January 10, 2022 at 9:52 AM PST

Derek Thompson, senior writer at The Atlantic, talks about the way people are changing their attitude toward the pandemic, especially among people who are fully vaccinated.

He sees different communities telling themselves different things about what’s going on and coming to different conclusions about how to live with the virus.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.