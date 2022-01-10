We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Morning news brief
Published January 10, 2022 at 2:12 AM PST
A fire in a New York City high-rise apartment building has killed 19 people. New coronavirus cases are up to about 700,000 per day. The U.S. and Russia are holding talks Monday in Geneva.
