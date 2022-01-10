© 2022 KUNR
The tricky business of interpreting monthly jobs reports during a pandemic

Published January 10, 2022 at 10:33 AM PST

The government’s jobs report for December showed job creation at a much lower rate than expected.

But Jill Schlesinger, a CBS business news analyst and host of “Jill on Money,” explains why, during a pandemic, it can be especially challenging to grapple with monthly jobs reports in real-time. She also anticipates that the report won’t stop the Fed from raising short-term interest rates, possibly by March.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.