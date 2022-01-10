The tricky business of interpreting monthly jobs reports during a pandemic

The government’s jobs report for December showed job creation at a much lower rate than expected.

But Jill Schlesinger, a CBS business news analyst and host of “Jill on Money,” explains why, during a pandemic, it can be especially challenging to grapple with monthly jobs reports in real-time. She also anticipates that the report won’t stop the Fed from raising short-term interest rates, possibly by March.

