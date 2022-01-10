We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
U.S.-Russia dicuss Ukraine. Can diplomacy help avoid a military confrontation?
Greg Myre
, Jenna McLaughlin
Published January 10, 2022 at 2:12 AM PST
Russia has an estimated 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine. But a ground assault is not the only Russian threat. Russia has also carried out cyber attacks against Ukraine in recent years.
Copyright 2022 NPR
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.
Jenna McLaughlin
Jenna McLaughlin is NPR's cybersecurity correspondent, focusing on the intersection of national security and technology.