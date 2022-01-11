© 2022 KUNR
Biden to call for changing Senate rules to pass voting rights

Published January 11, 2022 at 10:06 AM PST

NPR White House correspondent Ayesha Rascoe joins Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson to detail the political challenges ahead for President Biden, who in a speech Tuesday will call for changing Senate filibuster rules in order to pass voting rights legislation, even though he doesn’t currently have enough Democrats on board for the maneuver.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

