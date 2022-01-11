© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.

Morning news brief

By Rachel Martin,
A Martínez
Published January 11, 2022 at 2:10 AM PST

In Atlanta, Biden will advocate for protecting voting rights. Some schools resume online classes because of COVID. The latest on the saga in Australia involving tennis star Novak Djokovic.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Rachel Martin
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
See stories by A Martínez