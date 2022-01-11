© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.

News brief: voting rights speech, schools juggle COVID, Novak Djokovic

By Rachel Martin,
A Martínez
Published January 11, 2022 at 2:10 AM PST

In Atlanta, Biden will advocate for protecting voting rights. Some schools resume online classes because of COVID-19. The latest on the saga in Australia involving tennis star Novak Djokovic.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Rachel Martin
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
See stories by A Martínez