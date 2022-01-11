We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
News brief: voting rights speech, schools juggle COVID, Novak Djokovic
Published January 11, 2022 at 2:10 AM PST
In Atlanta, Biden will advocate for protecting voting rights. Some schools resume online classes because of COVID-19. The latest on the saga in Australia involving tennis star Novak Djokovic.
