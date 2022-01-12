© 2022 KUNR
Doctors Without Borders coordinator on humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

Published January 12, 2022 at 10:52 AM PST

A humanitarian crisis has been unfolding in Afghanistan since the withdrawal of U.S. troops and Taliban takeover. On Tuesday, the United Nations asked the international community for $5 billion in humanitarian aid for Afghanistan.

In response, the United States announced it will give more than $308 million to help.

Host Jane Clayson speaks with Gaetan Drossart, Doctors Without Borders operations coordinator for Afghanistan.

