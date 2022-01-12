We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Medicare considers covering expensive Alzheimer's drug for those in clinical trials
Published January 12, 2022 at 2:17 AM PST
Under a proposal announced Tuesday, Medicare would cover the expensive and controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm — but only for those participating in clinical trials.
