Medicare considers covering expensive Alzheimer's drug for those in clinical trials

By Jon Hamilton
Published January 12, 2022 at 2:17 AM PST

Under a proposal announced Tuesday, Medicare would cover the expensive and controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm — but only for those participating in clinical trials.

