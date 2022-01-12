© 2022 KUNR
News brief: omicron overwhelms ERs, NATO-Russia talks, Trump interview

By Steve Inskeep,
Rachel Martin
Published January 12, 2022 at 2:17 AM PST

The U.S. hits another COVID record. NATO officials meet with a Russian delegation to try to prevent another invasion of Ukraine. Pressed on election lies, ex-President Trump cuts NPR interview short.

Steve Inskeep
Rachel Martin
