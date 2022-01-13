© 2022 KUNR
Assessing actor Sidney Poitier's impact: 'He demanded integrity'

Published January 13, 2022 at 9:20 AM PST
Actor Sidney Poitier poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif. on June 2, 2008. Poitier, the groundbreaking actor and enduring inspiration who transformed how Black people were portrayed on screen, became the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for best lead performance and the first to be a top box-office draw, died on Jan. 6, 2022. He was 94. (Matt Sayles, File/AP)
Actor Sidney Poitier poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif. on June 2, 2008. Poitier, the groundbreaking actor and enduring inspiration who transformed how Black people were portrayed on screen, became the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for best lead performance and the first to be a top box-office draw, died on Jan. 6, 2022. He was 94. (Matt Sayles, File/AP)

Actor and director Ruben Santiago-Hudson joins Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson to discuss the legacy of the trailblazing actor Sidney Poitier, who died last week.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.