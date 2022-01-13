We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Assessing actor Sidney Poitier's impact: 'He demanded integrity'
Published January 13, 2022 at 9:20 AM PST
Actor and director Ruben Santiago-Hudson joins Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson to discuss the legacy of the trailblazing actor Sidney Poitier, who died last week.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.