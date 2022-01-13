© 2022 KUNR
Democrats are looking for their way forward on voting rights

By A Martínez,
Claudia Grisales
Published January 13, 2022 at 4:17 AM PST

President Biden will make an in-person pitch to Senate Democrats to pass voting rights legislation — including changing Senate rules. Some Democrats, however, are opposed to ditching the filibuster.

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Claudia Grisales
Claudia Grisales is a congressional reporter assigned to NPR's Washington Desk.
