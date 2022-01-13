We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Democrats are looking for their way forward on voting rights
Published January 13, 2022 at 4:17 AM PST
President Biden will make an in-person pitch to Senate Democrats to pass voting rights legislation — including changing Senate rules. Some Democrats, however, are opposed to ditching the filibuster.
