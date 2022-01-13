We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Morning news brief
Published January 13, 2022 at 2:11 AM PST
Democrats look for a way forward on voting rights. Health officials say wearing an effective mask is more important than ever. Russia and NATO go into the third and final round of talks on Ukraine.
