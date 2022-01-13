We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Yankees make history after hiring first female manager in the minor leagues
Published January 13, 2022 at 2:11 AM PST
The New York Yankees named Rachel Balkovec as the manager of one of their minor league affiliates — making her the first woman to break into the managerial ranks at that level.
Tom Goldman is NPR's sports correspondent. His reports can be heard throughout NPR's news programming, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and on NPR.org.