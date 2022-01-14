6 states adopt new rules that will make the trucking industry greener

Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon and Washington have recently followed California in adopting a new rule requiring more commercial trucks to be zero-emission beginning in 2025.

This rule means more truck manufacturers will have to make cleaner vehicles with the aim of reducing greenhouse gases and air pollution.

Patricio Portillo, a transportation analyst at the Natural Resources Defense Council, explains more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.