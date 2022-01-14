© 2022 KUNR
Britain's Prince Andrew is stripped of his royal patronages and military titles

By Rachel Martin,
Frank Langfitt
Published January 14, 2022 at 2:15 AM PST

Prince Andrew has given up his military's titles and royal sponsorships, and will defend himself as a private citizen in a civil suit in New York accusing him of sex abuse.

Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Frank Langfitt
Frank Langfitt is NPR's London correspondent. He covers the UK and Ireland, as well as stories elsewhere in Europe.
