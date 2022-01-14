We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Britain's Prince Andrew is stripped of his royal patronages and military titles
Published January 14, 2022 at 2:15 AM PST
Prince Andrew has given up his military's titles and royal sponsorships, and will defend himself as a private citizen in a civil suit in New York accusing him of sex abuse.
