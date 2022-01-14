© 2022 KUNR
The leader of the Oath Keepers is charged with conspiracy for Jan. 6 riot

By Steve Inskeep,
Ryan Lucas
Published January 14, 2022 at 2:15 AM PST

The federal government has charged Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the Oath Keepers, and 10 others with seditious conspiracy in the most serious case to emerge from its probe into the Capitol attack.

