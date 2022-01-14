We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
The leader of the Oath Keepers is charged with conspiracy for Jan. 6 riot
Published January 14, 2022 at 2:15 AM PST
The federal government has charged Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the Oath Keepers, and 10 others with seditious conspiracy in the most serious case to emerge from its probe into the Capitol attack.
