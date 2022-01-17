© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.

Ahead Of King's 'Dream' speech, D.C. officials planned for riots

By Steve Inskeep
Published January 17, 2022 at 2:03 AM PST

On this Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, a conversation about how the city thought there would be riots during the March on Washington. (Story originally aired on Aug. 28, 2008 on Morning Edition."

Copyright 2022 NPR

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep