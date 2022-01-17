© 2022 KUNR
Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Steve Inskeep
Published January 17, 2022 at 2:03 AM PST

The pace of omicron infections may be subsiding. The FBI has identified the British man it says took hostages at a Texas synagogue. Britain's prime minister is fighting for his political life.

