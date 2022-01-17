We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Morning news brief
Published January 17, 2022 at 2:03 AM PST
The pace of omicron infections may be subsiding. The FBI has identified the British man it says took hostages at a Texas synagogue. Britain's prime minister is fighting for his political life.
