Louisiana wildlife rescuers make alligator cleaning a real snap

Published January 18, 2022 at 9:45 AM PST
In this photo provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, a 6-foot alligator is washed at a wildlife rehabilitation facility set up after 300,000 gallons of diesel fuel poured out of a broken pipeline near Chalmette, La. The alligator is among at least 78 rescued since the spill on Dec. 27, 2021. At least 33 have been cleaned up and released in Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge in New Orleans. (Laura Carver/Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries via AP)
In Louisiana, more than 30 alligators have received the scrubbing of a lifetime after an oil spill left them covered in diesel last December.

Laura Carver, coordinator of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ oil spill response team, joins us to tell us more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.