Talks persist in Vienna and elsewhere at reviving the Iran nuclear deal
Published January 18, 2022 at 2:08 AM PST
As talks continue to try to restart the deal that put limits on Iran's nuclear program, there's a flurry of diplomatic meetings. Iran wants the U.S. to guarantee it'll stick to the deal this time.
