The state of voting rights legislation on the local and national levels

Published January 18, 2022 at 10:06 AM PST
A voter places an election ballot in a drop box in Somerville in 2020. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
U.S. senators will begin debating legislation on voting rights on Tuesday.

The measure that will be debated combines bills previously passed in the House but faces stiff opposition from Republicans and some Democrats.

Michael Waldman, president of the Brennan Center and author of “The Fight to Vote,” discusses the state of voting rights at the local and national levels.

