© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.

Microsoft to buy video game giant Activision-Blizzard for a historic $70 billion

Published January 19, 2022 at 9:52 AM PST

Microsoft will buy video game giant Activision-Blizzard for almost $70 billion in the company’s largest acquisition yet.

But what does this mean for Activision Blizzard’s investigation into years of sexual misconduct allegations?

Host Scott Tong speaks with Cara Lombardo, reporter at The Wall Street Journal, about the acquisition.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.