New investigation finds massive undercount of COVID-19 death toll in U.S.

Published January 19, 2022 at 10:52 AM PST

Between 2020 and 2021, about 1 million more Americans died than in normal non-pandemic years. But only 800,000 of those excess deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, which public health experts say suggests a massive undercount.

An investigation by Documenting COVID-19 and the USA Today Network revealed that inaccurate death certificates filed across the country are hiding the pandemic’s true death toll.

Dillon Bergin, lead reporter on this investigation, tells us more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.