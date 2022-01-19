We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
New York AG James says Trump's company misled banks, tax officials
Published January 19, 2022 at 4:51 AM PST
Attorney General Letitia James says her office uncovered evidence of financial irregularities at former President Donald Trump's business, and wants Trump and two of his adult children to testify.
