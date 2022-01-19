We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
News brief: COVIDtests.gov, Biden news conference, Blinken's Ukraine trip
Published January 19, 2022 at 2:14 AM PST
A new federal government website makes it easy to order COVID-19 tests. President Biden marks one year in office. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is trying to defuse Russia-Ukraine tensions.
