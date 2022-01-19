© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.

The federal government offers free COVID-19 tests and N95 masks

By Debbie Elliott,
Allison Aubrey
Published January 19, 2022 at 4:19 AM PST

Each U.S. household can order four tests from COVIDtests.gov. The administration also plans to give out 400 million N95 masks for free through pharmacies, grocery stores and community health centers.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Debbie Elliott
NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott can be heard telling stories from her native South. She covers the latest news and politics, and is attuned to the region's rich culture and history.
See stories by Debbie Elliott
Allison Aubrey
Allison Aubrey is a correspondent for NPR News, where her stories can be heard on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She's also a contributor to the PBS NewsHour and is one of the hosts of NPR's Life Kit.
See stories by Allison Aubrey