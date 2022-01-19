We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
The federal government offers free COVID-19 tests and N95 masks
Published January 19, 2022 at 4:19 AM PST
Each U.S. household can order four tests from COVIDtests.gov. The administration also plans to give out 400 million N95 masks for free through pharmacies, grocery stores and community health centers.
