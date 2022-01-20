© 2022 KUNR
Blinken in Berlin to smooth tensions after Biden suggests some Russian aggression would be tolerated

Published January 20, 2022 at 10:06 AM PST

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Berlin on Thursday to deliver a speech and smooth over tensions after President Biden suggested some Russian aggression toward Ukraine would be tolerated in a speech Tuesday night.

We get the latest from Melinda Haring, deputy director of the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.