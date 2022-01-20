We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
News brief: Biden news conference, Ukraine-Russia tensions, Tonga aid
Published January 20, 2022 at 2:10 AM PST
President Biden defended his first year in office. Biden insists he won't send U.S. forces to Ukraine if Russia invades. Tonga begins to recover from the eruption of an undersea volcano and tsunami.
