We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
News brief: U.S.-Russia meeting, Roe v. Wade, Joe Rogan podcast criticized
Published January 21, 2022 at 2:11 AM PST
Secretary of State Blinken meets with his Russian counterpart. March for Life organizers hope this year Roe v. Wade is overturned. Spotify asked to crack down on COVID falsehoods in popular podcast.
Copyright 2022 NPR
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott can be heard telling stories from her native South. She covers the latest news and politics, and is attuned to the region's rich culture and history.