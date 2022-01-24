We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Biden weighs sending 5,000 troops to Eastern Europe to counter Russia
Published January 24, 2022 at 4:22 AM PST
The Biden administration is considering a plan to send several thousand additional U.S. troops into NATO countries in eastern Europe, near both Russia and Ukraine.
