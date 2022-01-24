We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Morning news brief
Published January 24, 2022 at 2:05 AM PST
The U.S. weighs sending 5,000 troops to Eastern Europe to counter Russia. COVID cases decline sharply in areas of the Northeast and Midwest. Sarah Palin faces off against The New York Times Monday.
