We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.

A drug that helps immunocompromised people fight COVID is in short supply

By Pien Huang
Published January 25, 2022 at 2:10 AM PST

Antibody-based drug Evusheld protects immune-suppressed people against COVID-19 for up to six months. The drug is hard to get, and some hospitals are selecting patients by lottery.

