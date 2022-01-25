© 2022 KUNR
How high school students and counselors feel about SAT going online

Published January 25, 2022 at 10:52 AM PST

The College Board announced Tuesday that the SAT is going all-digital.

The shift for the college admissions exam goes into effect for all U.S. test-takers starting in 2024 and comes as a growing number of schools have made them optional.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with NPR higher education correspondent Elissa Nadworny.

