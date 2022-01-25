© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.

Multiple attorneys general sue Google over deceptive practices

Published January 25, 2022 at 10:33 AM PST

Three states and the District of Columbia are suing Google over deceptive practices related to tracking its users.

The Washington, D.C., attorney general, along with the top justice officials of Washington state, Texas and Indiana announced their lawsuit on Monday.

Host Anthony Brooks speaks with Roben Farzad, host of Public Radio’s Full Disclosure.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.