We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
News brief: Putin-Ukraine tension, Wall Street meltdown, Burkino Faso coup
Published January 25, 2022 at 2:10 AM PST
Russia reinforces its military presence along the border with Ukraine. Stocks are in the midst of a wild ride as the U.S. grapples with inflation. Burkino Faso's president has been ousted in a coup.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.