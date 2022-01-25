© 2022 KUNR
News brief: Putin-Ukraine tension, Wall Street meltdown, Burkino Faso coup

By Steve Inskeep,
A Martínez
Published January 25, 2022 at 2:10 AM PST

Russia reinforces its military presence along the border with Ukraine. Stocks are in the midst of a wild ride as the U.S. grapples with inflation. Burkino Faso's president has been ousted in a coup.

